Bisleri International teams up with Gauri Khan to launch limited edition sparkling water

Bengaluru: Packaged drinking water company Bisleri International has partnered with Indian film producer and fashion designer Gauri Khan to launch an exclusive limited-edition label for Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water category, the company shared in a press release on Monday.

In this collaboration, Khan infuses her design expertise into curating an exclusive label design for Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water. The brand unveiled the creative process behind the label’s inception with a short film.

“Gauri Khan, renowned for her embodiment of elegance and contemporary aesthetics, seamlessly aligns with this partnership. Her designs, both modern and timeless, fortify our positioning of Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water within our discerning audience,” said Jayanti Khan Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International.

The limited-edition bottle will be available in select channels and markets across the country.

“I’m excited to partner with a premium brand like Bisleri Vedica, known for its graceful adaptation to evolving trends and consumer expectations. Inspired by my recent mountain expedition, the label design features golden accents that reflect the celestial allure of the night sky, adding a luxurious touch,” said Khan.

Bisleri’s premium beverage category, Vedica expanded its offerings with the launch of Vedica Himalayan Sparkling Water in 2023.