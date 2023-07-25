Babycare brand FirstCry opens outlet in Rajasthan

The latest FirstCry outlet is located in the Pali district of Rajasthan

Mumbai: Baby care brand, FirstCry has been on an offline expansion spree. It has opened three outlets in a span of a week. The latest store is at Pali in Rajasthan, a company official announced on social media.

“FirstCry.com (BrainBees Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) is in Pali – Rajasthan now. do visit us,” Rohit Kumar Mishra, franchisee business head- north India, FirstCry announced on LinkedIn.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the brand expanded its retail footprint in South India with the launch of two new stores—one in Karnataka and the other in Tamil Nadu. Read more about it here.

FirstCry was founded in 2010 by Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha as an e-commerce venture and soon switched to a hybrid model (online-to-offline). In 2011, the Pune headquartered company opened its first offline store.

In 2016, the company acquired Mahindra & Mahindra’s baby care franchisee business for Rs 362 crore. In 2018, both companies consolidated their business.

The retailer houses more than 2,000 national and international brands including Pigeon, Farlin, Mattel, Pampers, Disney.