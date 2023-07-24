FirstCry expands retail footprint in South India

Opens new stores at Bengaluru in Karnataka and Anna Nagar in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Homegrown baby care brand FirstCry has expanded its retail presence in South India with the launch of two new stores—one in Karnataka and the other in Tamil Nadu, a company official wrote on social media.

FirstCry’s latest stand-alone store in Karnataka is spread across 5,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Jayanagar in Bengaluru. The new outlet in Tamil Nadu is situated at Anna Nagar and is spread across a real estate of 8,000 sq. ft., according Shruti Kadam, senior project design executive at FirstCry.com who has shared the pictures of the stores on her LinkedIn profile.

FirstCry was founded in 2010 by Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha as an e-commerce venture and soon switched to a hybrid model (online-to-offline). In 2011, the Pune headquartered company opened its first offline store.

In 2016, the company acquired Mahindra & Mahindra’s baby care franchisee business for Rs 362 crore. In 2018, both companies consolidated their business.

The retailer houses more than 2,000 national and international brands including Pigeon, Farlin, Mattel, Pampers, Disney.