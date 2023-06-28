Sugar Cosmetics unveils its 200th brand-owned store

The new store is spread across 450 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Beauty brand Sugar Cosmetics has launched its 200th exclusive brand-owned store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The new store is spread across 450 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

“The launch of our 200th Sugar store in Bengaluru at a record-breaking pace after the inauguration of our 100th store a year ago is a strong testament to the loyalty of our customers and hard work of our team,” said Vineeta Singh, chief executive officer of Sugar Cosmetics.

In June 2022, the company opened doors to its 100th standalone outlet at VR Chennai, Anna Nagar.

The new store is also the 40th exclusive store in South India. “We have always enjoyed strong traction from the brand in the south and are committed to further expanding our retail network across this region. As the beauty industry evolves, Sugar will continue to remain at the forefront and offer innovative and inclusive products that inspire self-expression and foster self-confidence,” added Singh.

Sugar Cosmetics offers over 550 SKUs across categories such as lips, eyes, face and skin.

“I have always admired the brand and aligned with its core vision of providing women access to premium quality makeup products specifically catering to Indian skin requirements. This announcement makes me feel extra special as Sugaris expanding its reach for a diverse range of makeup enthusiasts from the South,” said Tammannah Bhatia, Indian actress and brand ambassador of Sugar.

Started as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand in 2015, Sugar ventured into offline retail in 2017 via partnerships with large format retailers and general trade stores. The retailer’s first own store was launched in 2019 and currently, its products are available at over 45,000 retail outlets across 500 cities. Sugar aims to expand its offline reach to over 100,000 stores by the next fiscal year, the release added.