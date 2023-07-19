Celio India outlet reopens in Navi Mumbai

The store is located at Inorbit Mall, palm beach road in Vashi
Mumbai: Menswear brand Celio has reopened its outlet in Mumbai, the company announced on social media. The store is located at Inorbit Mall, palm beach Road in Vashi.
“With a brand new look and fresh styles, we have reopened our Celio Store at Shop no.G25 in Inorbit Mall, Vashi,” Celio India announced on LinkedIn.
Celio is a French fashion brand offering menswear collection and is present across 1100 stores in 60 countries. It has 62 exclusive standalone stores in India and more than 700 points of sale.
Inorbit Malls, a group company of the K. Raheja Corporation opened its first mall at Malad, Mumbai in early 2004. Since then, Inorbit has opened malls in Vashi – Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad – Telangana and Vadodara – Gujarat.