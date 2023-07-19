Google News
Celio India outlet reopens in Navi Mumbai

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
Celio India outelt, Inorbit mall in Vashi; Source: LinkedIn
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

The store is located at Inorbit Mall, palm beach road in Vashi

Mumbai: Menswear brand Celio has reopened its outlet in Mumbai, the company announced on social media. The store is located at Inorbit Mall, palm beach Road in Vashi.

IndiaRetailing reached out to the brand for further details. We will update the story as soon as we receive details from the company.

“With a brand new look and fresh styles, we have reopened our Celio Store at Shop no.G25 in Inorbit Mall, Vashi,” Celio India announced on LinkedIn.

Celio is a French fashion brand offering menswear collection and is present across 1100 stores in 60 countries. It has 62 exclusive standalone stores in India and more than 700 points of sale.

Inorbit Malls, a group company of the K. Raheja Corporation opened its first mall at Malad, Mumbai in early 2004. Since then, Inorbit has opened malls in Vashi – Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad – Telangana and Vadodara – Gujarat.

Unicommerce records 50% revenue growth in FY’23

The company has achieved an annual run rate of processing over 600 million transactions amounting to over $7 billion...

