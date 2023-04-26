Latest NewsStore Launches

Inorbit Malls launches 12 new brand stores across its four properties in Q4FY23

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Inorbit mall, Malad in Mumbai
The new brand stores are from F&B, apparel, eyewear, footwear, and jewellery

Mumbai: Leading mall chain Inorbit Malls has launched 12 new brand stores across categories such as F&B, apparel, eyewear, footwear, and jewellery in Q4FY23 across its properties located in Malad, Vashi, Hyderabad and Vadodara, the brand announced in a release on Wednesday.

Inorbit Mall Malad has added Pa Pa Ya along with Wow China! to its offerings in addition to a Titan Eye+ store.

Inorbit Mall Vashi has launched the jewellery brand GIVA in addition to stores of Jaypore, Being Human and Campus.

Tommy Hilfiger, Cream Stone, and MamaEarth have opened new stores at Inorbit Cyberabad.

Inorbit Mall Vadodara now has a state-of-the-art Samsung Electronics store and a new Allen Solly Junior store.

Inorbit Malls, a group company of the K. Raheja Corporation opened its first mall at Malad, Mumbai in early 2004. Since then, Inorbit has opened malls in Vashi – Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad – Telangana and Vadodara – Gujarat.

