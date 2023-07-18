Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Citykart Pvt. Ltd. launches its store in Uttar Pradesh

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
91
0
Citykart store in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spread across 11,274 sq. ft. on three floors, the store is located opposite the District Hospital in Sultanpur, UP

Mumbai: Value fashion retailer Citykart Pvt. Ltd. has inaugurated its latest store in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. Spread across 11,274 sq. ft. on three floors, the store is located opposite the District Hospital in Sultanpur. This is Citykart’s 93rd store in India and its second in Sultanpur.

Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Citykart, said, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our newest store in Sultanpur. The love and appreciation that the people have shown us is testimony to the fact that customers always appreciate quality products at reasonable rates.”

The store offers an array of menswear, womenswear and kidwear collection. The store also boasts a general merchandise section offering a wide range of footwear, lifestyle products, sports equipment, toys and games, stationery, home furnishing, and household essentials.

Established in 2016, Citykart Pvt. Ltd. has an established presence across 7 states and 77 cities in North India the company is also looking forward to opening 250 more stores in the next 3 years.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Karnataka tops direct selling market in south with sales of Rs 1,128 crore: IDSA

Providing self-employment to 78,000 entrepreneurs in Karnataka, including 34,000 women, the direct selling business in the State posted a...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Direct selling

Karnataka tops direct selling market in south with sales of Rs...

PTI -