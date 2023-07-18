Citykart Pvt. Ltd. launches its store in Uttar Pradesh

Spread across 11,274 sq. ft. on three floors, the store is located opposite the District Hospital in Sultanpur, UP

Mumbai: Value fashion retailer Citykart Pvt. Ltd. has inaugurated its latest store in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. Spread across 11,274 sq. ft. on three floors, the store is located opposite the District Hospital in Sultanpur. This is Citykart’s 93rd store in India and its second in Sultanpur.

Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Citykart, said, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our newest store in Sultanpur. The love and appreciation that the people have shown us is testimony to the fact that customers always appreciate quality products at reasonable rates.”

The store offers an array of menswear, womenswear and kidwear collection. The store also boasts a general merchandise section offering a wide range of footwear, lifestyle products, sports equipment, toys and games, stationery, home furnishing, and household essentials.

Established in 2016, Citykart Pvt. Ltd. has an established presence across 7 states and 77 cities in North India the company is also looking forward to opening 250 more stores in the next 3 years.