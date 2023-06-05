Menswear brand Tasva launches 5th store in Madhya Pradesh

The stand-alone store is spread across 3,500 sq. ft. and is located on Gorakhpur Main Road in Jabalpur

Bengaluru: Continuing its expansion spree, menswear brand Tasva has opened a new store in Madhya Pradesh, according to a company official’s social media post. The stand-alone store is spread across 3,500 sq. ft. and is located on the Gorakhpur Main Road in Jabalpur.

“We are glad to inform this franchisee store is run by Rohit Khatwani who runs many brands across Jabalpur. It houses all the latest kurtas, Nehru jackets), achkan, Indo-Western, sherwanis and footwear collections,” said Dhruv Kaura, chief operating officer at Tasva.

“We had a wonderful event organised by our franchisee Khatwanis. The exclusive collections and pampering service from our wonderful staff were loved and appreciated by all our guests,” Kaura shared in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the store.

Currently, the retailer has five stores in Madhya Pradesh located at Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore.

“We are shortly opening stores in CG Road, Ahmedabad; Boring Road, Patna and Hazratganj, Lucknow,” Kaura told IndiaRetailing in an exclusive interaction.

Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing, a partnership between Tarun Tahiliani (an Indian designer brand) and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL). The ethnic menswear brand was launched in December 2021 with its first retail store at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

In October 2022, Tasva forayed into the e-commerce marketplace with Myntra, outside of its own website. Today the company operates more than 50 stores across 30 cities in India.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England and Pantaloons.