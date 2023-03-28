Citykart Pvt Ltd. an Indian fashion retailing company launches a new store in renukoot Uttar Pradesh the first in the town

New Delhi: Citykart Pvt. Ltd. an Indian value fashion retailer launches a new store in town of Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh. With this CityKart has a total of 49 stores in Uttar Pradesh and 93 stores pan India. The store aims to provide affordable quality products. It also commits towards transparency of product prices as the store is targeting the middle class family in Renukoot .The store claims to have 7000 customers till now and it has also provided employment to 30 plus individuals in the town. Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and CEO, Citykart Retail said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 49th store in Uttar Pradesh and the first one in the town of Renukoot.Established in 2016, Citykart Pvt. Ltd. has an established presence across 7 states and 77 cities in North India the company is also looking forward to open 250 more stores in next 3 years.