Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Fashion retailer Citykart Pvt. Ltd. opens a new store in the industrial town of Renukoot, UP

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
25
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Citykart Pvt Ltd. an Indian fashion retailing company launches a new store in renukoot Uttar Pradesh the first in the town

New Delhi: Citykart Pvt. Ltd. an Indian value fashion retailer launches a new store in town of Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh. With this CityKart has a total of 49 stores in Uttar Pradesh and 93 stores pan India. The store aims to provide affordable quality products. It also commits towards transparency of product prices as the store is targeting the middle class  family in Renukoot .The store claims to have 7000 customers till now and it has also provided employment to 30 plus individuals in the town. Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and CEO, Citykart Retail said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 49th store in Uttar Pradesh and the first one in the town of Renukoot.Established in 2016, Citykart Pvt. Ltd. has an established presence across 7 states and 77 cities in North India the company is also looking forward to open 250 more stores in next 3 years.

 

Previous articleFlash.co launches first-of-its-kind shopping email id – @flash.co

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Flash.co launches first-of-its-kind shopping email id – @flash.co

The company has also onboarded over 40 brands as shopping partners Bengaluru: E-commerce startup Flash.co has introduced first-of-its-kind shopping email...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.