Travel brand Mokobara unveils its first flagship store in Bengaluru

Anagha R Ratna
The new brick-and-mortar store is spread across 800 sq. ft. of retail space and is located on the 12th Main Road, Indiranagar

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has unveiled its first flagship store in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. Spread across 800 sq. ft. of retail space and located on the 12th Main Road in Indiranagar, the new brick-and-mortar outlet is Mokobara’s second retail store in the country.

“We launched the first flagship store of Mokobara at Indiranagar 12th Main! Come say hi,” said Ayushi Yadav, senior manager, business development at Mokobara in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The company opened its first retail store in Bengaluru on 16 May 2023 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first high-street retail location in the heart of the city. We are keen to see how the dynamics of walk-ins and conversions play out between the high streets and malls,” said Apoorv Sharma, head of retail at Mokobara in a press release.

The Bengaluru-based startup Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Agarwal and Navin Parwal as an online-first, direct-to-consumer luggage brand. The company sells products including travel bags, wallets and kits through offline stores, its own online platform and other e-commerce marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

Mokobara is all set to double down on omnichannel expansions. “As of now we have five stores signed, the rest of which will soon be launching in the coming months. We are targeting a total of 20 stores in this FY (fiscal year),” added Sharma.

Reliance Brands to acquire Alia Bhatt-promoted kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma

Reliance Brands would ultimately acquire the company, which specializes in providing sustainable clothing options for kids at affordable rates New...

