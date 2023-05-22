spot_img
Travel brand Mokobara unveils its first retail store in Bengaluru

The new store opened for consumers on 16 May 2023 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has unveiled its first physical store in Bengaluru, the retailer said in a press release on Monday. The store opened for consumers on 16 May 2023 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

“It’s only been a couple of days, but the response has been extremely positive. We want shopping to move from being transactional to an experience that offers real travel insights and expert tips on building the right travel uniform for each customer,” said Apoorv Sharma, head of retail at Mokobara.

With the opening of the new retail outlet, the brand is aiming to launch new product categories. “Our retail outlets will serve as an excellent space to experiment with multiple new category launches. Come September, we’ll be foraying into the handbag category. Curating an experience offline only makes it all the more exciting,” said Sangeet Agrawal, founder at Mokobara.

The company is set to open its second retail store in Indiranagar soon and open 25 stores in the next 18 months, the release added.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer luggage brand. The Bengaluru-based startup offers products including travel bags, wallets and kits on its online platform and other e-commerce marketplaces.

In July 2022, the startup Mokobara raised $6.5 million in its series A funding round led by Saama Capital and Sauce VC.

