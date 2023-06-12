Looks Salon opens outlet in Udaipur

Spread across 4000 sq. ft., it is the first outlet of the brand in the city

Mumbai: Premium salon chain Looks Salon has opened its latest outlet at the Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the company announced on social media. Spread across 4,000 sq. ft., it is the first outlet of the brand in the city.

“Royal indulgence meets urban elegance as Udaipur unveils its first luxury salon: Looks Salon Pvt. Ltd. by Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr Lakshyaraj Singh ji Mewar of Udaipur, exclusively at Urban Square Mall,” Urban Square posted on LinkedIn.

Looks Salon offers various services including hair, makeup and other grooming services with the latest trends, techniques and practices. The brand has over 115 branches across India and Dubai.

Urban Square Mall, sprawling over 1.8 million sq. ft. with an approximate footfall of 5,000 is a mixed-use project with a five-star hotel, service apartments, and office space. Its shopping centre will soon house leading brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, Reliance Trends and Levis among the brands.