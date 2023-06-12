spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Looks Salon opens outlet in Udaipur

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
45
0
Looks Salon, Udaipur, Rajasthan at Urban Square Mall; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Spread across 4000 sq. ft., it is the first outlet of the brand in the city

Mumbai: Premium salon chain Looks Salon has opened its latest outlet at the Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the company announced on social media. Spread across 4,000 sq. ft., it is the first outlet of the brand in the city.

“Royal indulgence meets urban elegance as Udaipur unveils its first luxury salon: Looks Salon Pvt. Ltd. by Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr Lakshyaraj Singh ji Mewar of Udaipur, exclusively at Urban Square Mall,” Urban Square posted on LinkedIn. 

Looks Salon offers various services including hair, makeup and other grooming services with the latest trends, techniques and practices. The brand has over 115 branches across India and Dubai.

Urban Square Mall, sprawling over 1.8 million sq. ft. with an approximate footfall of 5,000 is a mixed-use project with a five-star hotel, service apartments, and office space. Its shopping centre will soon house leading brands such as Adidas, Puma, Asics, Shoppers Stop, Inox, Marks & Spencers, Tata Westside, Tata Zudio, F-Bar, Holiday Inn, Reliance Trends and Levis among the brands.

spot_img
Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Winni Cakes & More records 74% Y-o-Y GMV growth

Winni Cakes & More by Winni has also opened 125 more retail stores in financial year 2022-23 New Delhi:...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In