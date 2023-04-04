FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest NewsStore Launches

Reliance Trends opens its third store in Vaikom

Reliance Trends store, Vaikom; Source: LinkedIn
The new Trends store is spread across 11,099 sq. ft. and is the brand’s third store in the city

Bengaluru: Lifestyle brand Reliance Trends has launched a new outlet in Kerala at Vaikom, Kottayam district, the retailer announced on social media today. The 11,099 sq. ft. store is the third outlet of Reliance Trends in the town.

“Trends store at Vaikom boasts of modern looks and ambiance featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money,” the brand shared in a Linkedin post.

Reliance Trends has extended its retail footprint to more than 1,000 cities and towns across the country in less than two decades.

“Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connecting with consumers in India from metros, mini-metros, to tier 1 and 2 towns and beyond,” the brand added.

Launched in 2007, Reliance Trends is parented by Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., the holding company of all the retail businesses of Reliance Industries. The fashion brand sells Indian and global brands along with its own private brands including Rio, Fig, Avaasa, Fusion, Hushh and Frendz.

Apart from Reliance Trends, Reliance Retail owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands such as Avantra by Trends, Trends Footwear, Reliance Jewels, Azorte, Centro, Fashion Factory and Ajio.

