Tasva opens its 2nd store in Ahmedabad

By Nehal Gautam
Tasva store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Source: LinkedIn
Spread across 5,300 sq. ft., the store is located at CG road in Ahmedabad and is the brand’s second store in the city

Mumbai: Menswear brand, Tasva has opened its latest store in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on CG Road, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 5,300 sq. ft., the store is the brand’s second store in the city. Tasva’s first store in Ahmedabad is located at Binori, B Square Near Trade Bull Sindhu Bhavan Road.

“Please welcome TASVA | Aditya Birla Group x Tarun Tahiliani store no. 57 in CG road #ahmedabad #gujarat This is our 2nd store in Ahmedabad city and is spread across 5300 sq ft. The store has a massive 3 side facade measuring more than a 100 ft in width and is spread across multiple floors,” Dhruv Kaura, chief operating officer, Tasva, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd. posted on Linkedin.

Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing, a partnership between Tarun Tahiliani (an Indian designer brand) and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL). The ethnic menswear brand was launched in December 2021 with its first retail store at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England and Pantaloons.

Tasva recently opened a new store in Madhya Pradesh. The stand-alone store is spread across 3,500 sq. ft. and is located on the Gorakhpur Main Road in Jabalpur. Read more about it here.

