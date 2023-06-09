Tasva opens its 2nd store in Ahmedabad

Spread across 5,300 sq. ft., the store is located at CG road in Ahmedabad and is the brand’s second store in the city

Mumbai: Menswear brand, Tasva has opened its latest store in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on CG Road, a company official announced on social media. Spread across 5,300 sq. ft., the store is the brand’s second store in the city. Tasva’s first store in Ahmedabad is located at Binori, B Square Near Trade Bull Sindhu Bhavan Road.

“Please welcome TASVA | Aditya Birla Group x Tarun Tahiliani store no. 57 in CG road #ahmedabad #gujarat This is our 2nd store in Ahmedabad city and is spread across 5300 sq ft. The store has a massive 3 side facade measuring more than a 100 ft in width and is spread across multiple floors,” Dhruv Kaura, chief operating officer, Tasva, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd. posted on Linkedin.

Tasva is owned by Indivinity Clothing, a partnership between Tarun Tahiliani (an Indian designer brand) and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL). The ethnic menswear brand was launched in December 2021 with its first retail store at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

ABFRL is a fashion retail company owned by Indian multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group. The company owns a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England and Pantaloons.

Tasva recently opened a new store in Madhya Pradesh. The stand-alone store is spread across 3,500 sq. ft. and is located on the Gorakhpur Main Road in Jabalpur. Read more about it here.