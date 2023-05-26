Virat Kohli launches ultra-lightweight clothing Wrogn Zero on Flipkart

The collection will feature over 100 styles in apparel and footwear and will be live on Flipkart starting 27 May 2023

Bengaluru: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has launched ultra-lightweight clothing Wrogn Zero on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, the companies said in a joint press release on Friday. The collection will feature over 100 styles in apparel and footwear and will be live on Flipkart starting 27 May 2023.

“Wrogn Zero is more my kind of style by being ultra-light and easy yet stylish. Be it my fashion or my game, it is always about keeping it light and comfortable. I am beyond thrilled to make this collection available in the remotest regions in the country with Flipkart,” said Kholi.

Flipkart has witnessed growth in the casual wear segment over the past year and the launch of Wrogn Zero is expected to fast-track this even further, the e-tailer added.

“Wrogn Zero is a capsule collection that offers stylish yet functional fashion supporting every customer to be a trendsetter in their own right. The collection offers a wide range of products inspired by Virat Kohli’s edgy persona while motivating customers to upgrade their wardrobe, with the light-weight clothing and footwear from the Wrogn Zero collection,” said Vikramaditya Reddy, chief operating officer of Wrogn.

Around 40% of new customers explore Flipkart through fashion and customers aged between 25-35 contribute to the highest demand observed in fashion segments on Flipkart, with top choices including t-shirts, shirts, jeans and shoes.

“Today’s fashion-conscious shopper has an increased interest in celebrity-led fashion, and Virat being a style icon makes it a winning combination for Wrogn Zero to be launched on our platform just in time for our end-of-season shopping festival,” said Abhishek Maloo, senior director, Flipkart Fashion.

Men’s casual wear brand Wrogn was founded in 2016 by Anjana Reddy and it is headquartered in Bengaluru. Currently, its products are available at over 350 points of sale across 144 cities nationwide. The brand retails through outlets of Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, and other multi-brand outlets, as well as online platforms including Myntra and Flipkart. In addition, Wrogn operates its own exclusive brand stores in over 45 cities.

Wrogn aims to expand its retail footprint and envisions reaching over 1000 points of sale within the next 2-3 years, the release added.

The Flipkart Group owns and operates Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. The digital commerce entity Flipkart was founded in 2007 and today it has a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across over 80 categories.