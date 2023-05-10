Allen Solly opens its largest flagship store in Bengaluru

Casual work wear brand Allen Solly’s latest store is spread across 5,000 sq. ft. and is located on the 27th Main Road, HSR Layout



New Delhi: Casual work wear brand Allen Solly has opened 5,000 sq. ft. store on the 27th Main Road, HSR Layout, the brand announced in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the release, it is the brand’s largest store.

Speaking on the launch, Richa Pai, chief operating officer, Allen Solly said, “Allen Solly aims to build stronger connections with its consumers and expand its market presence. Bangalore’s response to our effortlessly stylish range has been the driving factor behind this brand-new store.”

The clothing brand offers an exclusive collection at its latest store, featuring a range of suits, blazers, formal and casual wear for men, women and kids.

Allen Solly is a brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), it was launched in India in 1993 by Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, a division of ABFRL. The brand is known for its western wear for women in India.

ABFRL has a revenue of Rs. 8,136 crore, spanning across a retail space of 9.2 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2022), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with leading fashion brands and retail formats, the brand said in a press release.

The Company has a network of 3,468 stores, approximately 28,585 multi-brand outlets with 6,515 points of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2022).

It has a repertoire of brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, and Pantaloons.

ABFRL’s international brands portfolio includes – The Collective, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva and Marigold Lane. The Company has strategic partnerships with Designers Shantanu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi and House of Masaba.

ABFRL has embarked on direct-to-consumer play to build a portfolio of new-age brands with a launch of TMRW, a digital-first lifestyle brands across fashion, beauty, and other lifestyle segments.