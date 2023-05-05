Located at the newly launched Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, and at Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore, the stores will offer the latest footwear styles for men and women in the new concept store design

Mumbai: After having launched two exclusive brand stores in Mumbai and Chennai, the UK-based footwear brand FitFlop strengthens its brand presence in the country with two new stores in Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, the brand announced in a release on Friday. Located at the newly launched Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, and at Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore, the stores will offer the latest footwear styles for men and women in the new concept store design.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Bhalla, business Head- FitFlop India, Metro Brands Ltd. said, “We’re happy to announce the launch of our newest FitFlop stores in the promising markets of Ahmedabad and Coimbatore. Both cities have a strong affinity to branded footwear. These new stores mark the roll-out of a new retail concept for the brand globally, and we are excited to be the first to kick-start this journey.”

Gianni Georgiades, chief executive officer, FitFlop, comments: “Our partnership with Metro Brands continues to gather pace and I am thrilled with the opening of our third and fourth stores in the region which further cements our commitment to India as a key strategic market and as momentum continues to grow, you can expect to see an acceleration of retail openings in partnership with Metro Brands.”

Other than the four exclusive brand outlets, Fitflop in India is also available across more than 130 multi-brand outlets, online marketplaces, and on its official website.

Founded in 2007, FitFlop is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its innovation and technology in footwear. In India, it is part of the speciality retail footwear chain Metro Brands Ltd.

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear speciality retailers. The company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955 and has since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc.

Metro Brands retail footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which are among its in-house brands. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 720 stores across 164 cities spread across 30 states and union territories in India.