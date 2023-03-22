H&M’s debut with cricket marketing

Amit Kothari, head of customer activation and marketing for H&M South Asia, talks about H&M’s association with cricket and women’s sports in India

New Delhi: This month, women cricketers from all over the world made their debut in the first edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Similarly, fashion giant Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) also made its debut of cricket-related marketing during the WPL—the first of its kind association with the game for the Swedish brand.

H&M has shelled out top dollars to become one of the sponsors of the official broadcaster Viacom18 that is currently telecasting WPL on its channel Sports18 and on Jio Cinema.

In an emailed response, Amit Kothari, head of customer activation and marketing for H&M South Asia, talks about H&M’s association with cricket and women’s sports in India.

Is WPL H&M’s first association with cricket? If yes, why now?

We are excited to begin our first association with cricket through the WPL. While fashion and style are important elements for us, culture is an integral part of our brand DNA. Therefore, this association with cricket is not only the perfect fit but also allows us to celebrate and support women’s sports in the country. There’s immense potential for women’s sports in India and the WPL is a great example of the talent that truly represents the spirit and diversity of India.

Will you extend your association to IPL or any other cricket tournament?

We are optimistic about the future and will continue working towards new ways to drive positive change by supporting platforms we truly believe in.

Additionally, with the launch of H&M Move last year, our mission is to get the whole world and everybody moving by democratising sports, making it the perfect time to associate with sports.

Globally, H&M Move has brought together inspiring movers such as Academy Award-winning actor, activist, and fitness icon, Jane Fonda and Afghan-Danish refugee turned professional footballer and medical doctor Nadia Nadim. That said, we continue to seek similar inspiring opportunities and collaborations in India to inspire and empower our consumers.

Could tell us more about the television ads featuring women and kids that H&M is running during WPL matches?

Our target group is everyone with an interest in fashion, someone that is keen to express themselves. Our aim, therefore, is to create fashion that appeals to and inspires a wide range of consumers. The H&M ads played during WPL feature our latest Spring collection and are aimed at encouraging our customers to experiment and express their personalities.

The ladies’ and kids’ spring collections are available at affordable prices (Rs 1,299 for ladies and Rs 499 for kids) across India. In line with H&M´s sustainability commitments, the larger part of items in the collection is made with more sustainably sourced materials including recycled polyester, ENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose Livaeco viscose, organic cotton and organic linen.