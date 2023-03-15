Latest NewsSupply Chain, Logistics, Warehousing

Prozo launches fulfilment centre in Lucknow

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
43
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Prozo launches 23,000 sq. ft. multi-channel fulfilment centre in Lucknow taking its total warehousing footprint to 1.5 million sq. ft.

New Delhi: Full-stack supply chain solutions provider Prozo has opened a new fulfilment centre at the Village Khasarwara in Lucknow.

The 23,000 sq. ft. built-to-suite (BTS) warehouse is located within 5 km of the nearest highway, NH27. The facility has 435 ground pallet positions and can support 16,200 bin positions. It has storage space for around 3 lakh units of apparel, accessories or small electronics.

The 12 meters height and FM2 class flooring with a load-bearing capacity of 5 metric tonnes. The facility has various safety features including closed-circuit cameras, patrol guards, and fire extinguishers.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new fulfilment centre in Lucknow. The new facility will allow us to serve our customers with more efficiency and speed in the central belt of the nation. The location of this facility allows easy connectivity between Lucknow, Kanpur, Pragaraj, and Varanasi,” said Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO of Prozo.

“Prozo is dedicated to making enterprise-grade supply chains accessible to companies of all sizes, be it enterprises, D2C brands, or SMEs, and this latest facility represents another stride toward achieving that objective,” added Jakhar.

Located in 12 cities across India, Prozo operates in 10+ categories and serves marquee brands such as Reliance JioMart, Urban Ladder, MPL, Hyundai, Wonderchef, Tata Consumer Services, Aditya Birla Group, Snapdeal, WH Smith, Chai Point, Pepe Jeans, Pristyn Care (Beat XP), and many more.

Previous articleM3M India acquires 3-acre land in Noida for Rs 250 crore; to invest Rs 350 crore more on development
Next articleMobile accessories brand Promate joins hands with Sangeetha Mobiles to boost its retail footprint

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Amazon India collaborates with IIPA to empower online shoppers

IIPA and Amazon India will explore several joint projects, including industry dialogues, training programmes and joint research New Delhi: The Indian...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.