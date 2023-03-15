Prozo launches fulfilment centre in Lucknow

Prozo launches 23,000 sq. ft. multi-channel fulfilment centre in Lucknow taking its total warehousing footprint to 1.5 million sq. ft.

New Delhi: Full-stack supply chain solutions provider Prozo has opened a new fulfilment centre at the Village Khasarwara in Lucknow.

The 23,000 sq. ft. built-to-suite (BTS) warehouse is located within 5 km of the nearest highway, NH27. The facility has 435 ground pallet positions and can support 16,200 bin positions. It has storage space for around 3 lakh units of apparel, accessories or small electronics.

The 12 meters height and FM2 class flooring with a load-bearing capacity of 5 metric tonnes. The facility has various safety features including closed-circuit cameras, patrol guards, and fire extinguishers.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new fulfilment centre in Lucknow. The new facility will allow us to serve our customers with more efficiency and speed in the central belt of the nation. The location of this facility allows easy connectivity between Lucknow, Kanpur, Pragaraj, and Varanasi,” said Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO of Prozo.

“Prozo is dedicated to making enterprise-grade supply chains accessible to companies of all sizes, be it enterprises, D2C brands, or SMEs, and this latest facility represents another stride toward achieving that objective,” added Jakhar.

Located in 12 cities across India, Prozo operates in 10+ categories and serves marquee brands such as Reliance JioMart, Urban Ladder, MPL, Hyundai, Wonderchef, Tata Consumer Services, Aditya Birla Group, Snapdeal, WH Smith, Chai Point, Pepe Jeans, Pristyn Care (Beat XP), and many more.