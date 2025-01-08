Myntra teams up with GetVantage to boost D2C Rising Star initiative

Through this collaboration, a select group of GetVantage portfolio companies can participate in the initiative and gain access to Myntra’s platform scale, trend-based data, and account management service

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has doubled down in supporting select portfolio brands by teaming up with fintech company GetVantage as its growth capital financer, the e-tailer said in a press release.

Through this collaboration, a select group of GetVantage portfolio companies will participate in this invite-only program. Participating brands will gain access to Myntra’s platform scale, trend-based data, and account management service.

In a bid to accelerate the growth of made-in-India brands, Myntra plans to onboard 500 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in the fashion, beauty, and grooming space through the D2C Rising Star initiative. Participating brands have seen benefits, with some experiencing an average growth of two-fold in demand.

“We are looking forward to this collaboration as it will help us improve brand salience and integration. Social commerce, AI-generated purchasing tips will also help draw customers to shop for our products,” said Karishma Kewalramani, Founder, FAE Beauty.

Myntra is focused on providing exposure to over 150 million Myntra trend-focused users. Participating brands will gain a dedicated icon on Myntra’s homepage, access to a dedicated brand-store ecosystem, personalised curation to enhance customer engagement and improve customer acquisition costs.

Launched in 2020, GetVantage’s embedded business–to-business (B2B) finance platform caters to over 18 sectors with a portfolio of nearly 2,000 small businesses.

Its portfolio brands like Tjori, Valkyre, Ornaz, Nua Woman, Jade Forest, Elaver Sports etc will be participating in Myntra’s D2C Rising Star initiative.

“This collaboration underscores GetVantage’s commitment to empowering emerging brands of India with growth-focused opportunities and strategic partnerships. Myntra’s platform will give our participating portfolio brands a good opportunity for better engagement with users,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder, GetVantage.