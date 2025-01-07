The 2025 Basket: What Indian F&B brands have in mind

Various F&B industry leaders chart their course for 2025, highlighting their key priorities, expansion plans and growth expectations

Bengaluru: Indian food and beverage (F&B) companies spanning quick-service restaurants (QSRs), packaged foods, bakeries and confectioneries, cloud kitchens, fine dining, and gourmet segments are preparing for broad retail expansion while projecting substantial revenue growth in 2025.

The growth will be driven by factors such as increased consumer spending, an upsurge of e-commerce and quick commerce, expanding global trade, cross-cultural influences, and various food trends.

According to data analytics platform Statista, revenue in the Indian food market amounts to $962.30 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, the food-service market size in the country is estimated to be at $85.19 billion this year as per a report by Mordor Intelligence.

Let’s explore the aspirations of industry leaders as they chart their course for 2025, highlighting their key priorities, expansion plans, growth expectations, and other strategic initiatives.

Brick-and-mortar growth

Every brand in the sector has its own distinct goal for expanding its retail footprint. Some are planning to go nationwide, while others are adopting a more focused strategy by concentrating on specific locations.

Fresh From Farm, a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) online platform offering organic fruits and vegetables, is planning to expand its presence within Delhi NCR by onboarding more retailers and increasing the market share of its private-label brands.

“Once we establish a stronghold in Delhi NCR, we plan to scale our operations to other major cities across India,” said Rohit Nagdewani, Founder of Fresh From Farm.

On a similar note, luxury chocolate brand Smoor is considering expanding offline presence, with a focus on Delhi and Hyderabad due to a strong demand for its products in the cities. “We plan to open about three to four large lounge stores, and 15 to 20 cafes and kiosks over the next two years,” said its Chief Marketing Officer Kanchan Achpal.

Coffee-first QSR chain Third Wave Coffee opened several new stores in 2024 across seven cities, reaching the milestone of 100 stores. The brand is now eyeing further expansion in cities like Chennai and Mangaluru as it works toward its goal of 150 stores by the end of the current financial year.

Meanwhile, The Organic World (TOW), a South Indian grocery retail chain and flagship brand of Nimida Group, is targeting new store openings in key urban centres across South and West India using both, company-owned and franchise models.

Formerly Taj-owned Birdy’s is keeping Mumbai as its sole focus area. The legacy chain of bakery and confectionary stores is gearing up to open around 100 stores by the end of the next fiscal year (FY26).

“Over the next 18 months, we are highly focused on opening as many stores as possible to ensure we are accessible to everyone in Mumbai and the surrounding areas,” said Srinidhi Rao, owner of Birdy’s.

Mumbai-based vegetarian burger chain Jumboking’s concentration is on transit hubs across its four key markets—Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad— and it aims to enter Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Chandigarh and Kolkata, with 50 new stores planned for this year.

“We clocked a 15% increase in system-wide sales in 2024 and our stores at transit locations like railway, metro stations, and airports have seen a significant uptick in footfall, as travel rebounded strongly,” said Dheeraj Gupta, Founder of Jumboking. “Our goal is to establish a presence at as many locations as there are stations over the years.

Key areas of focus

In addition to expanding geographically, brands have sharpened their focus on specific targets, channelling their efforts and investments accordingly.

With increased access to information through social media, people are more conscious of their dietary choices. Retailers are capitalising on it by offering wellness-focused as well as organic F&B products.

The market size of organic food was worth about Rs 22 billion in fiscal year 2021 and it is likely to increase to about Rs 64 billion by the financial year (FY) 2025, as per reports.

“Searches for organic food in India surged by an impressive 47% compared to the previous quarter, with major metropolitan cities driving this growth,” said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder and Director of TOW. “Search activity for organic grocery stores rose by 25%, with Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Delhi leading the demand.”

TOW’s top three retail strategies for 2025 will include omnichannel optimisation, community engagement, and expanding its affordable organic options.

Unsurprisingly, quick-commerce forays and expansions feature on every retailer’s to-do list including Smoor, Naturals Ice Cream, TOW, Continental Coffee, Winn Foods, and Fresh From Farm.

Nagdewani of Fresh From Farm stated, “We observe a growing demand for imported fruits on quick commerce platforms. These platforms are redefining convenience by offering 10-minute delivery services, effectively bridging the gap in access to high-quality fruits.”

Plant-based alternatives are also gaining more attention. The Indian plant-based protein market was valued at approximately $910 million in 2023 and was expected to reach $1 billion by 2024, according to reports.

Leading plant-based meat seller GoodDot is expanding its reach beyond the domestic market. It has already entered Australia, Dubai, and the USA, and plans to foray into Southeast Asia. It has also entered the QSR sector and aims to scale its operations to 100 outlets within the next year.

“Plant-based meat is an ideal choice for those looking for a cholesterol-free, environmentally friendly, or ethically sourced alternative with a meaty texture. To bring this need to light and raise awareness, we are now concentrating on building category recognition through strategic outreach efforts,” said Abhishek Sinha, Co-Founder of GoodDot.

Expectations for 2025

Executing their growth strategies, Indian F&B retailers are crossing their fingers for a sales and revenue increase of around 30% to 100% in 2025.

Winn Foods, a brand that produces sauces and condiments, has set a target to grow by 30% in the coming year compared to its current revenue exceeding Rs 100 crore.

“By leveraging our new product launches, expanding our general trade distribution network, and tapping into new markets, we aim to significantly increase our market share and revenue,” said Chandan Polekar, CEO of Winn Foods.

Similarly, Delhi-based start-up Fresh From Farm aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 100-120 crore by the end of FY 2025. As of May 2024, the company reported an annual recurring revenue of Rs 40 crore.

The Organic World’s goal is to reach a revenue of Rs 100 crore by FY26 and Rs 60 crore by the end of FY25, up from approximately Rs 35 crore in FY24. “In 2025, our investment plans will revolve around enhancing accessibility, tech-driven personalisation, and consumer education. With the strategies we have laid out, we are confident that the goals are within reach,” said Manchanda.

Not just health-focused brands, but bakery brands are also optimistic about 2025. Online cake retailer Bakingo expects a growth rate of 25-32%, while neighbourhood artisan bakery The Baker’s Dozen (TBD) is targeting a 50% growth. Having achieved a revenue of approximately Rs 50 crores in FY24, TBD aspires to reach Rs 100 crores in FY25.

Jumboking is expecting a 30% increase in online orders in 2025, which currently make up about 20% of its total revenue. The brand plans to enhance same-store sales growth (SSSG) by 7-10% through menu innovations, leveraging technology, and implementing localized marketing campaigns to drive footfall.