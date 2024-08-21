The Organic World targets 100 stores or Rs 100 crore revenue by FY26: Founder Gaurav Manchanda

The Bengaluru-based grocery retail chain currently operates 20 retail stores across the city and is set to expand to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune soon

Bengaluru: The Organic World, a South Indian grocery retail chain and flagship brand of Nimida Group, is aiming to expand its retail presence to 100 stores by fiscal year (FY) 2026, a top company official told IndiaRetailing. The retailer is also set to expand to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune soon.

The Bengaluru-based business, currently operates 20 retail stores across the city, offering nearly 3,000 products in the food, grocery, personal care and home care range.

“By the end of August, we aim to have 25 stores, with plans to double that number by the end of this financial year, reaching at least 50 to 60 stores,” said Gaurav Manchanda, founder of The Organic World. “By the end of FY26, our goal is to achieve either 100 stores or Rs 100 crore in revenue, whichever comes first.”

The brand aims to reach around Rs 60 crore by the end of FY25, up from about Rs 35 crore in FY24.

The Organic World, which claims to be the largest retailer of organic and natural groceries in India, was founded in 2017 with its pilot store in JP Nagar. It currently retails through its physical stores, online direct-to-consumer (D2C) website and app.

Approximately 85% of its sales are generated offline, while around 15% come from online channels. “We aim to steadily increase our online sales, targeting an offline to online ratio of at least 70: 30,” added Manchanda.

The highest online traction comes from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. “In Bengaluru, people are very welcoming and highly conscious of healthy eating. We see a similar market in Hyderabad, which is why we are planning to open outlets there. Additionally, in Chennai, we have distinct advantages in terms of supply chain logistics,” he added.

Shortly, the brand plans to expand into tier two, tier three, and beyond cities, including Coimbatore and Mysore.

The brand positions its stores as neighborhood grocery formats, typically ranging from 1,000 to 1,200 sq. ft. Meanwhile, its franchise stores are comparatively smaller, usually between 600 sq. ft. and 800 sq. ft. of retail space.

Out of its 20 stores, 13 stores are company owned company-operated (COCO) and seven stores are owned by franchisees. “Looking ahead, we are concentrating on growth through franchise partnerships, with the next 20-30 stores primarily operated by franchisees,” he said.

Although it started its offline journey on high streets, the company is now increasingly shifting its focus to neighborhoods. “Our primary focus is on neighborhoods and high streets, as malls are not part of our strategy due to the economics not aligning with the size of our stores,” added the founder.

The grocery chain sources organic products and raw materials from three primary channels: Its own farm network, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), and a dedicated network under the Happy Harvest Farms brand.

The company targets consumers within the age groups of 35 to 45 and 55 to 65. “We target the 35 to 45 age group because these are usually young families with one or two children who are focused on providing the healthiest and cleanest food options for their kids,” said Manchanda. “Additionally, we cater to the 55 to 65 age group, who are often looking to address and improve their health issues,” he added.