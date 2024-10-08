Jumboking to open 400 stores in transit hubs in 5 years

Out of Jumboking’s 170 outlets nationwide, 95% are strategically positioned in high-traffic transit hubs

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based vegetarian burger chain Jumboking is targeting to launch around 300 to 400 stores in transit hubs across its four key markets —Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad—within the next four to five years, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“Our goal is to establish a presence at as many locations as there are stations over the next four to five years. There is potential to open 300 to 400 metro and railway stores in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad within this time frame,” said Dheeraj Gupta, founder of Jumboking.

Of its 170 outlets nationwide, all of which are franchises, 95% are strategically located in high-traffic transit hubs, with 158 in metro and railway stations, 2 at airports, and only 10 on high streets and in malls.

“The transit hubs generating the highest revenue for us are influenced by factors such as footfall, traffic patterns, visibility, ease of access, and our compact quick-service format. Mumbai and Delhi’s railway and metro stations are the biggest contributors to our revenue generation,” Gupta added.

The retailer operates in compact spaces typically between 200-250 sq. ft., with return on investment (RoI) influenced by location, footfall, and operational expenses. At prime transit locations, monthly revenues can range from Rs 8-10 lakhs, depending on the specific location and the volume of commuter traffic.

The chain will launch 50-60 retail outlets every year in its key markets after which its expansion will pick up pace.

“Over the next 18 months, we will expand our market presence to cities including Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Indore, and Jaipur, as well as other major cities in the country, and then accelerate the pace of store openings to 150-160 per year,” said Gupta.

The company has also received franchise enquiries from the metro train systems in Dubai and London as well. “We are open to exploring international markets if we find the right-minded franchisee,” he added.

Gupta started the operations of Jumboking in 2001, starting with vada pav, a popular Mumbai street food. He was among the first to give this unbranded local snack a branded identity in the city. In 2017, the company made a strategic shift to the burger segment, completing its transition by 2018, and positioning Jumboking as India’s largest homegrown burger brand as well as the largest vegetarian burger chain in the country. Read more about the company’s journey here.

In the first financial year (FY) of its business, the system-wide turnover was Rs 1 crore. The company closed FY 24 with a turnover of Rs 110 crore and aims to double this turnover in the next two to three years.