Argos Watches secures Rs 6.5 crore in angel round

Bengaluru: Homegrown luxury watch brand Argos Watches has raised Rs 6.5 crore in its angel funding round at a valuation of Rs 45 crore from a clutch of high-net-worth Indian investors, a press release said.

With the fresh capital, the company is targeting to double its revenue this financial year, backed by strong demand for high-quality mechanical timepieces. The funds will be also utilised to accelerate product development, expand brand awareness, and enhance its digital presence to reach a wider audience.

“This investment is a strong validation of our vision to bring high-quality, precision-driven mechanical watches to Indian consumers. With the backing of seasoned investors, we are well-positioned to scale our operations, enhance our product offerings, and continue pushing the boundaries of Indian watchmaking,” said M Channiwala, Founder of Argos.

Recently, Argos Watches has unveiled its latest creation—Olympus, India’s first mechanical watch equipped with a power reserve indicator. Priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 20,000, Argos Watches offers premium timepieces that make luxury more accessible to Indian consumers.