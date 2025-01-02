Bigbasket Now broadens product range, accelerates delivery speed

Launched in 2021, Bigbasket Now is currently present in more than 300 cities, including tier-2 and tier-3 locations

Bengaluru: Tata-owned quick-commerce platform Bigbasket Now has expanded its offerings from essential groceries to electronics, lifestyle products, and home essentials, the company said in a press release.

In 2024, Bigbasket Now fulfilled approximately 1.5 crore tender coconut orders and 40 million apples in the grocery segment. In the lifestyle and household categories, demand included 375,000 notebooks, 350,000 containers, 454,417 brooms, 295,000 batteries, and 90,000 liters of moisturisers.

Moreover, the company accelerated its delivery speed and managed to deliver an iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes.

Bigbasket Now has a partnership with over 30,000 farmers enabling it to source fresh produce. 25% of consumers embraced organic products on the platform, driving a 20% monthly growth in the organic category.

In 2025, its focus will be further scaling its offerings and enhancing delivery speed.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns Bigbasket.