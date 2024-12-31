Bigbasket partners with Indian Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (IMFPA)

New Delhi: Bigbasket, a TATA Enterprise and an online grocery platform has joined hands with the Indian Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (IMFPA) to distribute exclusive New Year greeting cards to its customers, affectionately known as “bigbasketeers,” a release by the company said on Tuesday.

This initiative highlights Bigbasket’s commitment to supporting differently-abled artists and promoting inclusivity through art, the release added.

IMFPA is a unique organization that empowers artists who, despite physical challenges, create remarkable artworks using their mouths or feet. Through this partnership, Bigbasket seeks to showcase the exceptional talents of these artists, bringing their inspiring work to a wider audience and fostering greater appreciation for their creativity and determination.

The New Year greeting cards, designed by IMFPA artists, symbolize perseverance and artistic brilliance. Each card includes a message from Hari Menon, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigbasket, extending warm New Year wishes and emphasizing the importance of this collaboration.

“At Bigbasket, we believe in creating value beyond business by supporting communities and championing inclusivity. Partnering with IMFPA allows us to share the extraordinary talents of these artists with our customers, spreading joy and inspiration as we step into the New Year,” said Hari Menon, chief executive officer (CEO), of Bigbasket.

By distributing these special New Year cards, Bigbasket aims to not only spread festive cheer but also raise awareness about the inspiring accomplishments of differently-abled artists. Customers are encouraged to learn more about IMFPA and explore opportunities to support their mission by visiting their official website.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Bigbasket on this meaningful initiative. This partnership not only showcases the exceptional abilities of our artists but also reinforces the message of empowerment and inclusivity. These greeting cards are a testament to the boundless potential of creativity and the importance of supporting differently-abled individuals in their artistic pursuits,” said Bobby Thomas, Head of Marketing at IMFPA.

With operations spanning over 400 cities, Bigbasket delivers approximately 8 million customer orders every month and has set new benchmarks in supply chain efficiency to provide faster delivery services.

IMFPA is the Indian chapter of the global Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) organization, which supports artists who paint using their mouth or feet due to disabilities affecting their hands. Established in 1956, MFPA represents over 750 member artists across 71 countries. In India, IMFPA supports 40 talented artists from diverse regions, showcasing their creativity, independence, and resilience.