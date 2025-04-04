Starbucks India hits 50-store milestone in Bengaluru

The new Starbucks outlet in Electronic City also marks the area’s first drive-thru store

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has celebrated reaching the 50-store milestone in Bengaluru, with the opening of its first drive-thru outlet in Electronic City, the company said in a press release.

Since launching its first outlet in Koramangala in 2013, Starbucks has become an integral part of Bengaluru’s coffee scene. Its presence is felt across several spots in the city, such as the Vittal Mallya Road outlet, Prestige Trade Tower, Phoenix Marketcity Mall, as well as its high-performing airport stores.

“Bengaluru has played a pivotal role in our India journey and continues to be a key market as we expand our presence across the country. The opening of our 50th store in the city, and our first drive-thru in the region exemplifies our commitment to enhancing accessibility and convenience for our customers,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks.

People remain at the heart of Starbucks growth in Bengaluru, with over 600 baristas across stores in the city, including three all-women stores and one signing store operated by specially abled partners. This new Electronic City store will be staffed by a rotating team of 12 partners and will serve as an integral part of the evolving Starbucks experience in the city, as the brand continues to grow its footprint in the region.

Later this year, Starbucks will also be opening a new Reserve store in Bengaluru.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in October 2012 through a 50/50 Joint Venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and it currently operates more than 484 stores in India across 80 cities, through a network of over 4,305 partners (employees).