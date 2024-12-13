Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 14 to be available on Bigbasket Now Electronics

The smartphone will be delivered within 10 minutes of placing an order

Bengaluru: Tata-owned omnichannel grocery delivery firm Bigbasket will be offering Xiaomi’s newly launched smartphone Redmi Note 14 through its quick commerce platform Bigbasket Now Electronics, starting 13 December, according to a company press release on Friday.

Redmi Note 14 5G starts at a price of Rs 17,999 and the product will be delivered within 10 minutes of placing an order.

“With Bigbasket Now Electronics, we are setting new benchmarks by delivering premium gadgets like the Redmi Note 14 in just 10 minutes,” said Seshu Kumar Tirumala, Chief Buying and Merchandising officer, Bigbasket. “This initiative combines the best of cutting-edge technology and unmatched delivery speed to redefine the shopping experience.”

Through its partnership with electronics and consumer durables retailer Croma, Bigbasket Now enables access to a range of premium electronics. In October this year, Bigbasket delivered its first iPhone 16 to a customer in Bengaluru, just seven minutes after the order was placed.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns Bigbasket. Bigbasket is now run by Innovative Retail Concepts, a subsidiary of Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

The company’s operations have expanded to more than 400 cities in India, recording about 12 million customer orders per month.