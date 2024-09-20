Q-commerce companies race to deliver iPhone 16 within minutes

Apple began selling the iPhone 16 series smartphones on 20 September, and quick commerce platforms like BlinkIt, Bigbasket, and Zepto started delivering them immediately after the official launch

Bengaluru: Quick commerce companies in India including BlinkIt, Bigbasket and Zepto are competing to deliver the newly launched Apple iPhone 16 series in just minutes.

American multinational technology company Apple began selling the iPhone 16 series smartphones on 20 September. The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900.

Gurugram-based BlinkIt is currently delivering the highly sought-after phone in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Lucknow within 10 minutes, as stated by its founder Albinder Dhindsa.

BlinkIt has partnered with Apple products reseller Unicorn Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. for the third consecutive year, which is offering discounts with select credit cards and providing EMI options as well.

“We started delivering iPhones at 8 AM – and we are going to cross the 300 mark in a couple of minutes,” Dhindsa said in a LinkedIn post at 10 AM on Friday.

BlinkIt has been delivering iPhones for the past three years.

Tata-owned omnichannel grocery delivery firm Bigbasket, in partnership with electronics and consumer durables brand Croma, delivered its first iPhone 16 to a customer in Koramangala, Bengaluru, at 8:07 AM, just seven minutes after the order was placed at 8:00 AM, the company stated in a press release.

“We are getting you the latest iPhone faster than your morning coffee, just 7 minutes from checkout to unboxing. This is our leap into the world of electronics, pushing the limits of quick commerce beyond daily essentials,” Hari Menon, chief executive officer of Bigbasket, said in a social media post.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see that Bigbasket is delivering the new iPhone 16. What topped the excitement was getting the iPhone 16 within minutes of ordering! It’s a game-changer in quick delivery,” said the customer.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based startup Zepto is offering the iPhone 16 series on its app, launching with two colour variants of the smartphone. It promises a 10-minute delivery and a Rs 5,000 discount on eligible cards.

Zepto will initially deliver the iPhone 16 in major metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, with plans for further expansion, according to media reports.