Vineet Gautam to step down as Bestseller India CEO

New Delhi: After a 15-year tenure, Vineet Gautam, CEO of Bestseller India, has announced his decision to step down from his role, with his last working day set for 31 December 2024, as per a social media post.

“After 15 unforgettable years, the time has come for me to step down from my role at Bestseller India. My last working day will be 31st December 2024, marking the end of an incredible chapter in my professional journey,” said Gautam in a LinkedIn post.

Gautam joined Bestseller India on 1 January 2010. Over the years, he has been instrumental in shaping Bestseller’s leading brands–JACK & JONES, Vero Moda, ONLY, and SELECTED FEMME/HOMME–into household names across the country.

Under his leadership, Bestseller India witnessed growth. Today, the company boasts an impressive footprint of over 1,538 shop-in-shops and 332 exclusive brand outlets across India, setting benchmarks in the Indian fashion industry.

Although Gautam has not yet disclosed details about his next venture, his statements hinted at a new chapter ahead.

“As I prepare to embark on a new journey, I do so with a heart full of gratitude and memories of a lifetime. The best is yet to come!” he wrote.

Incidentally, Gautam would be completing 15 years at Bestseller on 31 December. Before assuming his current role, Gautam led the team at United Colors of Benetton (UCB), overseeing retail and business development for all of its brands. His experience also includes roles at Idea Cellular, Wills Lifestyle as Operations Manager, Café Coffee Day, Domino’s Pizza, and Nirula’s.

Founded in Denmark in 1975, Bestseller (Bestseller India’s parent company) sells products in 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and the Middle East. The wholesale business is spread to more than 16,000 multi-brand and department stores globally.