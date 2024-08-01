Vineet Gautam to complete 15 years at Bestseller India

Gautam joined Bestseller in January 2010, and under his leadership, Bestseller India increased its store count from 15 locations a decade and a half ago to over 2,000 stores today

Bengaluru: Vineet Gautam, the India chief executive officer and country head for Danish fashion and lifestyle group Bestseller, is about to complete 15 years with the company, the retail veteran announced in a recent social media post.

“I am soon to complete 15 years at Bestseller India and it is a big milestone for me and my family,” Gautam said in a LinkedIn post three days ago, accompanied by images of his journey at Bestseller.

Gautam told IndiaRetailing that he would achieve the 15-years milestone on 31 December.

Gautam joined Denmark-based Bestseller in January 2010, and under his leadership, Bestseller India has become a major player in India’s growing fashion and lifestyle market, increasing the store count from 15 locations a decade and a half ago to over 2,000 stores today.

He oversees Bestseller’s brands in India, such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, and Selected Homme.

“In 2011, I was a man with big dreams and a deep passion to deliver value to the organisation. I have tried to build that sense of responsibility and commitment into Bestseller India over the last decade and a half,” Gautam said.

“This journey being a rollercoaster ride would be an understatement and still, there’s miles to go,” he added.

The retail virtuoso has expertise in operations, marketing, brand management, and business development. A Hotel Management graduate from IHM-Delhi, he brings over 20 years of experience in the retail and marketing sector.

Prior to assuming his current role, Gautam led the team at United Colors of Benetton (UCB), overseeing retail and business development for all of its brands. His experience also includes roles at Idea Cellular, Wills Lifestyle as Operations Manager, Café Coffee Day, Domino’s Pizza, and Nirula’s.

Founded in Denmark in 1975, Bestseller (Bestseller India’s parent company) sells products in 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and Middle East. The wholesale business is spread to more than 16,000 multi-brand and department stores globally.

It has 2,700 branded retail stores in 32 countries globally of which the company owns around 2,100 whereas the others are operated by partners as per its website.

Meanwhile, Bestseller India currently operates 362 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,793 shop-in-shops within external multi-brand stores across India, according to the company’s official LinkedIn page.