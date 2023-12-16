Bestseller India opened over 400 stores in 2023

The fast-fashion retailer has opened 89 brand stores and 331 shop-in-shops in the country this year with the north region leading in numbers

New Delhi: Fast-fashion retailer Bestseller India has opened a total of 420 stores across India in 2023, the company told IndiaRetailing.

As per the data shared by the company, it has opened 89 brand stores and 331 shop-in-shops (SIS). These include stores of Jack & Jones, Only, Vero Moda, Selected Homme and Indifusion (a brand the company acquired in 2023).

The majority of brand stores (37) were opened in the north region, followed by the south ( 22), the west ( 17) and the east (13).

The SIS also witnessed a similar trend with 117 in the north, followed by 98 in the south, 90 in the west and 26 in the east.

The 89 brand stores opened are located in cities like Pune, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Mohali, Coimbatore, Noida, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Durgapur, Hoshiarpur, Meerut, Sikar, Jaipur, Moga, Bhatinda, Kurukshetra, Amritsar, Solan, Rajahmundry, Calicut, Mangalore and Gandhinagar.

Whereas the Shop in Shops format stores are located in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Ballia, Bangalore, Bardez, Bhatinda, Bhimavaram, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Durg, Eluru, Erode, Faridabad, Faridkot, Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad, Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hisar, Hoshiarpur, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Junagadh, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kannur, Karnal, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mohali, Morbi, Mumbai, Mysore, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Navsari, New Delhi, Noida, Panipat, Patna, Prayagraj, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Rourkela, Sigra, Siliguri, Solan, Sonipat, Surat, Thane, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Udupi, Vadodara, Vijayawada, Vishakapatnam, Warangal, Yamunanagar, Zirakpur.

Bestseller India had a total of 350 exclusive brand outlets and over 1,600 shop-in-shops in October 2023.

Founded in Denmark in 1975, Bestseller (Bestseller India’s parent company) sells products in 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Oceania and the Middle East. The wholesale business is spread to more than 16,000 multi-brand and department stores globally.

It has 2,700 branded retail stores in 32 countries globally of which the company owns around 2,100 whereas the others are operated by partners as per its website.