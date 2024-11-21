Lulu Mall to open in Kottayam this December

Spanning two floors, the new 2.5 lakh sq. ft. mall will be the fifth Lulu Mall in Kerala

Bengaluru: Multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group will be launching its new neighbourhood shopping centre in Kerala in the mid of December this year, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

The upcoming Lulu Mall, spanning over 2.5 lakh sq. ft. will be located in Kotttayam district at Manipuzha beside the M C Road.

“Lulu Mall will open its doors to the people of Kottayam in December,” said Shibu Philips, director – shopping malls at Lulu Group India. “It is a part of Lulu Group’s mini malls expansion plan across Kerala’s tier-3 markets.”

LuLu Group’s mini malls have a compact format with a primary focus on Lulu Hypermarket and daily shopping needs.

The new mall’s centrepiece is the 1.4 lakh sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket, complemented by the Lulu Fashion Store and Lulu Connect, which cater to fashion and electronics requirements respectively. The Hypermarket provides a vast selection of products, ranging from everyday groceries to gourmet delicacies and fresh farm produce, bringing an array of global offerings.

The mall will showcase more than 20 regional, national, and international brands across fashion, lifestyle, and beauty, including SWA Diamonds, Celio, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, and Mamaearth.

The shopping centre’s 400-seat food court will host seven culinary brands, complemented by additional restaurants, and cafés such as Chicking, McDonald’s, KFC, and Costa Coffee.

Moreover, the mall will present Funtura, a 9,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre designed to offer engaging activities for visitors of all ages.

Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, and Funtura, will serve as the anchor stores of the mall and will be making their debut in Kottayam.

“We are expecting over 55 lakh footfalls in the first year of the mall,” added Philips.

Lulu Group opened its first mini mall in Kerala in December 2023, situated in Palakkad, and second in Kozhikode in September 2024.

Kottayam becomes the 10th city in India where the group has established its presence, after Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Palakkadu, and Kozhikode.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali. It operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets and retail companies across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and India.