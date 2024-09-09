Lulu Mall Kozhikode opens for public

Spread across three floors, the new 3.5 lakh sq. ft. mall houses a 1.5 lakh square foot Lulu Hypermarket, a multi-cuisine food court with 16 diverse brands and more than 50 leading local, national and international brands



New Delhi: UAE-based multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group has opened its latest mall in Kozhikode to the public, per the retail conglomerate’s statement. The mall was officially inaugurated yesterday.

“The new venture marks a significant step towards the modernization of Kozhikode. It has advanced local development and provided job opportunities for 2,000 individuals” said Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, at the inaugural ceremony.



Kerala Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas presided over the grand inauguration, with Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip carrying out the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was also graced with the presence of distinguished guests, including P.K. Kunhalikutty MLA, Ahamed Devarkovil MLA, Thottathil Ravindran MLA, BJP State President K. Surendran, Kozhikode Deputy Mayor C.P Musafar Ahamed, Lulu group chairman Yusuffali M.A, and other dignitaries.

With an investment of Rs 800 crore, the mall features a 1.5 lakh sq. ft. LuLu Hypermarket, LuLu Fashion Store, LuLu Connect, and Funtura. The Hypermarket offers a comprehensive range of products, from every day groceries to gourmet delicacies and fresh farm produce, ensuring a wide range of global products under one roof.

The food court, with seating for over 500, offers a variety of culinary options from beloved brands including KFC, ChicKing, Pizza Hut, and Baskin Robbins alongside fusion restaurants Flame ‘n’ Go and Starbucks. Boasting an array of nearly 50 national and regional brands spread across its expansive floors, including renowned brands such as Tissot, Skechers, SWA Diamonds, Celio, Levi’s, US Polo, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Poshe Salon and Lens & Frames, LuLu Mall Kozhikode promises unmatched shopping experience and sophistication.

Additionally, the mall is equipped with five self-checkout counters and 1,800 dedicated parking spaces for convenience. The mall will open to the public on September 9th at 11 a.m., featuring exclusive inaugural offers.

Kozhikode, a charming city in North Kerala, is celebrated for its pristine beaches, rich history, and significant role in the global spice trade. As the landing site of Vasco da Gama in 1498, it became the gateway to the Malabar region, attracting traders from around the world.

Expanding its presence in India, Lulu Group International—a commercial real estate giant headquartered in Abu Dhabi—has introduced its latest venture, Lulu Mall Kozhikode. Located in Mankavu, this 3.5 lakh square foot mall is positioned near Mavoor Road, just 5 km from Kozhikode Cyber Park and Government Medical College, amidst a vibrant residential community.

