Lulu Mall Palakkad, Kerala opens to public

Bengaluru: Multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group has launched its new shopping centre in Palakkad, Kerala on 18 December, making it the third Lulu Mall in the state, the company wrote on social media on Monday.

The mall is situated in the heart of Palakkad, spanning over 2 lakh sq. ft. of retail space along the Kannadi National Highway.

“Lulu Mall Palakkad proudly announces its official opening to the public on December 18th from 3 pm onwards. The long-awaited moment has arrived, marking the beginning of a sophisticated retail and leisure experience for the community,” said Lulu Group India in the LinkedIn post while sharing the visuals of the new mall.

The two-storey mall features a sprawling 1 lakh sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket which offers products ranging from groceries, delicacies, fresh farm produce and imported goods. Moreover, the new shopping centre will feature the Lulu Fashion Store, offering a diverse range of international, national, and regional fashion brands, along with Lulu Connect, dedicated to electronic gadgets and home appliances.

The mall will serve as a host to more than 30 national and regional brands, featuring names like American Tourister, V Star, Vismay, Akshaya Gold & Diamonds, Poshe Salon, Jamal Opticals, and Peora.

“The ‘Dugg Dug’ of the global shopping journey starts with its abundant range of products, hottest deals, and the freshest produce from around the world! Get ready to indulge in the world of happiness at Palakkad, bringing it all under one roof,” said Nishad M A, director of Lulu Group India in a social media post.

It also houses an exclusive gaming arena for children and a 250-seater multi-cuisine food court which boasts 11 diverse culinary outlets, including brands such as ChicKing, Baskin Robbins, and Falooda Nation and NMR Uptown Eats restaurant.

The new mall has a capacity to accommodate up to 500 vehicles in its parking facilities.

Palakkad becomes the seventh city in India where the group has established its presence, after Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by Kerala-based M. A. Yusuff Ali. It operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets and retail companies across GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. Currently, Lulu Group has more than 250 hypermarkets and 25 shopping malls across 22 nations.