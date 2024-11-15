Experts share tips for omnichannel success, enhanced CX

Representatives of leading D2C businesses on factors that enhance customer experience and loyalty

New Delhi: The evolution of customer journeys and expectations has brought omnichannel retail strategies to the forefront, highlighting the importance of seamless integration across various sales channels to enhance customer experience (CX).

During a recent panel discussion at the India D2C Summit 2024 by Images Group, a retail intelligence platform, industry leaders shared valuable insights into their approaches to omnichannel and the transformative impact these have had on CX for their businesses.

Omnichannel Foray

Arpit Upadhyay, AVP & Business Head – D2C, The Man Company noted that with the rise in internet penetration and digital payment methods, the brand expanded its reach to diverse markets, including smaller cities. He explained how a strategy of testing markets digitally before expanding into physical retail helped the company optimise its offline experience. “By utilising performance advertising to gauge potential, we opened physical stores strategically, tailored visual merchandising, and crafted exclusive offers to strengthen the online-to-offline transition,” Upadhyay added. This integrated approach allowed for a seamless CX blending digital insights with personalised in-store interactions.

From Personalisation to Trust

Dr. Renita Rajan, founder, Chosen, a dermatological skin care brand, discussed the importance of maintaining a customer-centric focus, especially during shifts like moving online due to the pandemic. “Personalisation was essential in building trust,” she noted, adding that educational resources and consistent customer support played significant roles in fostering loyalty. Dr. Rajan shared that the brand’s high repeat rate was a result of offering guidance through customer success specialists and medical support when needed. “We collaborated with experts and co-created products to directly meet customer needs, which really helped in sustaining engagement,” she explained.

Dr. Rajan highlighted that personalization is vital for long-term customer relationships and it is important for brands to align their approach to evolving customer needs to create a lasting emotional connection and drive customer loyalty.

Simplicity & Consistency

Samayesh Khanna, Co-founder of Beanly Coffee, talked about the brand’s growth from initial offerings to a wide-ranging omnichannel presence. “The challenge was ensuring a unified brand experience across channels,” he mentioned. By emphasizing simplicity and quality, Beanly was able to bridge the digital and physical experience gap effectively. “Consistency in customer touchpoints was key to building loyalty,” Khanna said, pointing out that thoughtful omnichannel execution was necessary to maintain engagement without diluting the brand’s identity.

Importance of measuring metrics

Regular monitoring of key metrics is important in a business’s journey. Upadhyay elaborated on how tracking specific metrics is essential for evaluating the effectiveness of omnichannel strategies. “We look at repeat rates and monitor customer movement between online and offline channels,” he said. He also mentioned using overlap metrics—tracking customers who start online and transition offline or vice versa. “Customers who first experience our brand offline often explore a wider range of products online, thanks to the broader digital catalogue,” he added. He also pointed out the importance of using NPS (Net Promoter Score) to gauge satisfaction across touchpoints.

Overcoming Challenges

The panel also covered challenges faced during the adoption of omnichannel strategies. Upadhyay pointed out that initial market assessments and offline expansion costs posed hurdles. Dr. Rajan mentioned, “Growth needs to be structured so that customers don’t feel overwhelmed, and quality engagement is maintained.” Khanna noted, “Aligning physical store experiences with online expectations can be tough, but it is key to a successful omnichannel journey.”