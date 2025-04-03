DLF Promenade set to open its doors in Goa soon

Strategically located in Panjim, it will be DLF’s first shopping centre in West India

Bengaluru: DLF Malls, the retail arm of real estate giant DLF Ltd., is accelerating its expansion with the upcoming launch of DLF Promenade mall in Goa, according to a company official on social media.

Strategically located in Panjim, it will be DLF’s first shopping centre in West India.

“DLF Malls is coming to Goa! We are thrilled to announce our first mall in the West of India —DLF Promenade, Goa. Set in one of India’s most vibrant and dynamic destinations, this landmark retail development will redefine shopping, dining, and entertainment in the region,” Rehan Huck, Vice President and Head of Leasing at DLF Malls, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Covering more than 7 lakh sq. ft., the mall will feature over 300 Indian and international brands across various segments, including fashion, lifestyle, food and beverages, home décor, and consumer durables.

“DLF has always been at the forefront of premium retail experiences, and with this new venture, we are setting a new benchmark for retail standards in Goa. Expect a thoughtfully curated mix of the finest brands, immersive experiences, and an ambience that blends seamlessly with Goa’s unique charm,” Huck further added.

The new mall also will offer parking space for over 800 vehicles.

DLF currently manages a retail portfolio of six malls across Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh, including DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, DLF Cyber Hub, DLF City Centre, and Horizon Plaza.