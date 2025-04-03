Wooden Street launches 104th Store in Hyderabad

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new outlet is located at Sarath City Capital Mall, HITEC City, Kondapur

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based home decor and furnishing brand Wooden Street has launched its 104th experience store in Hyderabad, the company said in a press relese on Wednesday.

This expansion strengthens the brand’s presence in the city with its 11th store, offering a wide range of furniture, home décor, and furnishing products tailored to evolving consumer preferences.

“Our vision has always been to make premium furniture accessible to every Indian home. The launch of our 104th store in Hyderabad is a result of our rapid growth and dedication to customer satisfaction. Hyderabad continues to be a key market for us, and we are thrilled to bring our experience-driven retail approach closer to its residents,” said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO of Wooden Street.

The retailer plans to continue its expansion with a goal to open even more stores in the coming years, further increasing its footprint in both metro and tier-2 cities, the release added.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street serves over one million customers and offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor, and furnishing items.

The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores across cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad. It also runs over 20 warehouses,15 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facilities and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide.

In September 2023, IndiaRetailing reported that the furniture retailer plans to open 300 stores across India within the next 36 months and is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 million.