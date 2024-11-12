Recode Studios opens 19th outlet in Hyderabad

The brand is currently targeting to expand its store count to 25 by the end of the fiscal year

Bengaluru: Indian cosmetic brand Recode Studios has expanded its retail presence in South India with its 19th store in Hyderabad, located at Shaikpet, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

The new store offers a selection of beauty, skincare, and personal care products that cater to various skin tones, types, and preferences.

“We are thrilled to bring Recode Studios to the vibrant city of Hyderabad,” said Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder, Recode Studios. “We look forward to providing Hyderabadis with an engaging in-store experience and hope to continue expanding our reach across the country.”

Recode Studios, founded in 2018 by Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva, is an Indian premium cosmetic brand known for offering makeup and skincare products. The brand has a presence in cities like Mumbai, Faridabad, Delhi, Raipur, Ludhiana, Gurugram, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, and Chennai.

The retailer is currently targeting a turnover of Rs 50 crore and plans to expand its store count to 25 by the end of the fiscal year, according to a previous press release.