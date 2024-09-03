Recode Studios opens 18th retail store

The brand is currently targeting a turnover of Rs 50 crore and plans to expand its store count to 25 by the end of the fiscal year

Bengaluru: Indian cosmetic brand Recode Studios has expanded its retail presence with its 18th store in Mumbai, located at Mulund West, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

The brand is currently targeting a turnover of Rs 50 crore and plans to expand its store count to 25 by the end of the fiscal year.

“We are happy to launch our 18th store in the vibrant city of Mumbai,” said Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder of Recode Studios. “We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers and continuing to elevate their beauty experiences.”

Recode Studios, founded in 2018 by Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva, is an Indian premium cosmetic brand known for offering makeup and skincare products. The brand has a presence in cities like Mumbai, Faridabad, Delhi, Raipur, Ludhiana, Gurugram, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, and Chennai.