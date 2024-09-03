Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Recode Studios opens 18th retail store

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
43
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The brand is currently targeting a turnover of Rs 50 crore and plans to expand its store count to 25 by the end of the fiscal year

Bengaluru: Indian cosmetic brand Recode Studios has expanded its retail presence with its 18th store in Mumbai, located at Mulund West, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

The brand is currently targeting a turnover of Rs 50 crore and plans to expand its store count to 25 by the end of the fiscal year.

“We are happy to launch our 18th store in the vibrant city of Mumbai,” said Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder of Recode Studios. “We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers and continuing to elevate their beauty experiences.” 

Recode Studios, founded in 2018 by Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva, is an Indian premium cosmetic brand known for offering makeup and skincare products. The brand has a presence in cities like Mumbai, Faridabad, Delhi, Raipur, Ludhiana, Gurugram, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, and Chennai.

Latest News
Finance & FundingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Fashion brand Theater raises $1.5 mn in pre-series A funding

The funding round was led by Mumbai-based venture capital firm Prath Ventures New Delhi: Chandigarh-based fashion brand Theater has raised around 12.5...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.