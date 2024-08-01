Register Now
Recode Studios continues expansion with the 17th store

New Delhi: Cosmetic company Recode Studios has opened a new store in Kapurthala Chowk, Lucknow,  a release by the company said on Thursday.

The new store spreads across an area of  200 sq. ft.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth with the launch of our new store in Lucknow and the upcoming opening in Mulund West, Mumbai. These new locations represent our dedication to making our premium products more accessible to beauty enthusiasts across India. We look forward to welcoming our customers and offering them an exceptional shopping experience,” said Dheeraj Bansal, Co-Founder, Recode Studios.

Recode Studios, founded in 2018 by Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva, is an Indian premium cosmetic brand known for offering makeup and skincare products. It aims to clock Rs. According to a previous filing, 50 crore revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024.

