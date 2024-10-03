Leica India onboards Chef Ranveer Brar as its ambassador

Brar will promote Leica by sharing his authentic visual stories, while showcasing the brand’s offerings

Bengaluru: Cameras and sports optics brand Leica India has onboarded Chef Ranveer Brar as its new brand ambassador, according to a company press release on Thursday.

A storyteller through both food and photography, Brar’s partnership with Leica amplifies his vision to tell authentic visual stories while showcasing the brand’s offerings to Indian photographers, the release added.

“My journey with Leica is as old as my fascination with visual storytelling. Its cameras allow me to capture images with remarkable authenticity and emotional depth. I am thrilled to partner with a brand that shares my creative vision,” said Brar.

“In a culturally rich country like India, we wanted to connect with audiences through a language they know best – food and their favourite chef,” said Sunil Kaul, managing director at Leica Camera Asia Pacific. “We are excited to partner with him and take a step further in our commitment to advancing the art of photography in the land of diversity.”

The brand’s entry into India was supported by FCE Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., which oversees its operations in the country. Leica products are available through its online store, leica-store.in as well as offline store located at Connaught Place, New Delhi.