The pop-up event took place at Bugis and featured a motorsport theme, aligning with the Formula One (F1) race Singapore Grand Prix

Bengaluru: Chinese fashion giant Shein has conducted its second pop-up event in Singapore, located at Bugis, a district known for its night market and street food, the retailer wrote on social media on Monday.

Coinciding with the Formula One (F1) motor race Singapore Grand Prix held on 22 September 2024, the pop-up featured a motorsport theme, with car-themed shopping carts and F1-inspired photo spots.

“Shein’s second pop-up in Singapore was once again held in Bugis – a vibrant district in the heart of the Lion City,” Shein said in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the launch.

In April 2024, the fast-fashion brand held its first pop-up event in Singapore at Plaza Singapura, a shopping mall on Orchard Road, which also included Shein’s first-ever runway show in the country, showcasing the Spring Summer 2024 collection.

Shein – that is primarily an online brand – is trying to showcase its merchandise through its offline pop-up stores, providing the much needed touch and feel to the consumers.

Shein, originally founded in Nanjing, China, in 2008 under the name ZZKKO by entrepreneur Chris Xu. By 2011, the company expanded its offerings to include women’s clothing, cosmetics and accessories and subsequently rebranded itself as SheInside.

By 2012, Shein had launched its current website and in 2015 another name change occurred, transitioning from SheInside to Shein. The company is presently headquartered in Singapore and is available in over 150 countries.

Shein is expected to make a comeback in India in a partnership with Reliance Retail, three years after the Indian government boated the brand along with a host of Chinese apps as a fallout of a Himalayan skirmish between Indian Troops and The People’s Liberation News reports suggest that the Indian government has approved the Reliance Retail – Shein partnership which covers sourcing, manufacture, and retail of Shein products.