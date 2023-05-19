spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleIn Focus

Reliance Retail to bring Chinese fashion giant Shein back to India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
8
0
Source: https://sheingroup.com/
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The Indian government has approved the Reliance Retail – Shein partnership which covers sourcing, manufacture, and retail of Shein products

New Delhi: Two years after the app of Chinese fashion giant Shein was banned in India, Reliance Retail is all set to bring the brand back to the country through a strategic partnership, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Ministry of Electronics and IT had banned Shein in 2020 – among many other Chinese apps – due to heightened tensions at the Galwan border between India and China.

The Wall Street Journal report also states that the Indian government has approved the Reliance Retail – Shein partnership which covers sourcing, manufacture, and retail of Shein products.

According to Shein’s website, the primary source of Shein-based products is the US, India, Brazil, and Australia. Since Shein is facing a scrutiny over the sourcing of cotton in US, it is likely to source fabrics for its global as well as local manufacturing operations from small businesses in India. This will help the fast fashion brand diversify its supply chain beyond China, while tapping into India’s growing consumer market.

Reliance Retail to bring Chinese fashion giant Shein back to India
Source: https://sheingroup.com/

As per reports, the partnership will also culminate into offline stores apart from an online presence, possibly Reliance’s Ajio platform. A production hub in India to supply to the Middle East could also be in the pipeline.

IndiaRetailing’s call to Reliance Retail elicited a “no comments” response for now.

Founded in 2012 in Nanjing, China, Shein relocated its global headquarters to China in 2021. The Chinese fashion and lifestyle e-retailer uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. The brand is available in over 150 countries.

Shein prides itself on industry-leading on-demand production and its ability to digitally connect the supplier ecosystem to ensure accurate forecasting, efficient allocation of raw materials and effective global logistics. The brand has been expanding its global footprint through manufacturing in Turkey and warehouses in Poland, as well as through a distribution centre in the US.

As per the Wall Street Journal, the latest funding round for the Chinese fast fashion behemoth puts the company at two-thirds of its $100 billion valuation from last year.

Reliance Retail is a major player in India’s economy, operating more than 15,000 stores across India selling a range of products including fashion and groceries.

 

spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Arvind Ltd. expands retail presence in South India

As a part of its expansion, the company has launched a 4,410 sq. ft/ multi-brand showroom in Bengaluru Bengaluru: Indian textile...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In