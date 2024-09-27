In a recent conversation with Mannu Mathew, Assistant Editor at Images Group, Amit Arora, Chief Information Officer at SHR Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., shared insights into the company’s growth strategies and digital initiatives. With 140 stores across India, the brand is focused on expanding its presence in South India, particularly aligning with regional festivals. Amit highlighted the role of AI and Business Intelligence in enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency, including the introduction of a style-bot and advanced footfall analysis techniques to drive better decision-making. Customer-centricity remains at the core, ensuring 100% focus on delivering value.
SHR Lifestyles plans to expand in South India, aligning growth strategies with key festivals: CIO Amit Arora
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.
