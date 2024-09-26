Meesho Mall expands branded offerings with Mamaearth, Himalaya, Dabur and Titan

Meesho Mall now features a portfolio of 1,000 direct-to-consumer (D2C) and regional brands, representing a ten-fold increase in brand partnerships since its inception in August 2023

Bengaluru: Homegrown online marketplace Meesho has expanded its branded offerings by partnering with brands including Mamaearth, Denver, Himalaya, Bajaj, Joy, Lotus Herbals, Biotique, Bata, Paragon, Relaxo, and Liberty, in preparation for the 2024 festive season, according to a company press release on Thursday.

Meesho Mall, an addition to the Meesho platform, designed to offer customers access to branded products, now features a portfolio of 1,000 direct-to-consumer (D2C) and regional brands, representing a ten-fold increase in brand partnerships since its inception.

Since its launch in August 2023, Meesho Mall has nearly doubled its order growth, offering over 30 categories such as personal care, footwear, fashion, electronics, health and wellness, accessories, kitchen utilities, grocery, and sports and fitness.

“We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed brands to our platform,” said Megha Agarwal, general manager – business at Meesho. “In the last six months alone, Meesho Mall saw 3.2 crore shoppers, reflecting growing consumer trust. With the addition of these new branded offerings, we are confident our customers will appreciate the enhanced variety and high quality brands.”

These brands are already seeing growth, with Liberty reporting a rise of 2.89 times, Bella Vita experiencing growth at 2.5 times, and Denver showing an increase of 2.4 times.

“We are excited to bring Mamearth’s products to Meesho Mall and further expand our reach, particularly in regions where access to branded, high-quality personal care products has been limited,” said Zairus Master, chief business officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd.

Founded in 2015 by IIT Delhi graduates Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Softbank-backed Meesho has a vision to enable 100 million small businesses. The company provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs, and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, a platform of 30 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services, and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.

