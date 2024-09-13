Zara opens concept store at Mall of Asia

The latest Zara store spans more than 36,000 sq. ft. and is situated at on the first floor of Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Inditex-owned global fashion brand Zara has opened its 24rd retail store in the country, located at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Thursday. The newest outlet totals over 36,000 sq. ft. and is located on the first floor of the mall.

The Zara store features the latest technological innovations from the company’s integrated online and physical store platform including self checkout with cash option, fitting room reservation, in store pick-up, check store availability, location of product on the floor (through Zara app), dedicated return counters for both online and store purchases, and smart fitting rooms.

There are 13 self-checkout counters in all the sections combined, along with 6 normal cash counters.

It also houses a new boutique space for Zara’s baby collection, first of its kind in any Zara store in India.

This store is the largest Zara outlet in South India as per a mall official’s social media post. “Zara has finally unveiled its new concept store, the largest in South India at the Phoenix Mall of Asia,” said Chinmoy Das, manager – leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd., in a LinkedIn post.

Apart from Zara, Mall of Asia also hosts global brands including H&M, Ferragamo, Boss, Emporio Armani, Versace, Tods, Mango, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, Michael Kors, Tumi, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Bottega Veneta, Zegna, Coach, Brooks Brothers, Diesel, Golden Goose, Hackett and Ralph Lauren.

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company that runs stores under the brands Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

Zara entered India in May 2010 through a joint venture between Inditex and the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, called Inditex Trent, which owns 49% of Zara India. Its first store was opened at the Select City Walk mall in New Delhi.