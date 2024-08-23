Zara opens 23rd store in India

Located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune, the newly opened Zara store is spread across over 24,500 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Inditex-owned global fashion brand Zara has opened its 23rd retail store in the country, located at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, Pune, according to a company official’s social media post on Thursday.

Spanning over 24,500 sq. ft. of retail space, the newly opened outlet is the Spanish retailer’s second store in Pune.

“We are delighted to announce that we launched a new store at the Phoenix Mall of the Millennium on 14 August 2024, making this the second store in Pune and our twenty-third store in India,” Himanshu Luthra, head of expansion at Inditex Trent Retail India Pvt. Ltd. said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The store offers women’s, men’s and kid’s collections across two floors-ground, connected through two escalators and a lift. Additionally, it also has a specific display area for shoes in the men’s section.

Some of the omni-channel services integrated with the brand’s app include a fitting room reservation service, a special area for collection of online orders, the ability to search online for items in the store, order and collect them within two hours and check available stock.

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company that runs stores under the brands Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

Zara entered India in May 2010 through a joint venture between Inditex and the Indian conglomerate Tata Group, called Inditex Trent, which owns 49% of Zara India. Its first store was opened at the Select City Walk mall in New Delhi.