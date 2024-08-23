Technosport to open 15 stores across South India in FY24

Its upcoming stores will be across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

Bengaluru: Tiruppur-based sportswear brand Technosport is gearing up to expand its presence in South India with 15-16 new stores during the current financial year (FY), across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, according to a company press release on Friday.

New stores are planned in different formats including flagship locations, high-street and mall stores, and shop-in-shop outlets.

The retailer opened its first offline store in Coimbatore on Thursday. The store is in R.S. Puram and covers more than 1,000 sq. ft. of retail space. It offers the entire range of TechnoSport’s performance and athleisure wear.

“We are elated to launch our first flagship store in Coimbatore, which has always been a key city for TechnoSport’s growth,” said Sunil Jhunjhunwala, co-founder of TechnoSport. “This store will be the cornerstone of our wider business expansion plan.”

The brand will be organising a series of small events at the newly-launched store to encourage walk-ins and customer interaction, the release added.

“Apart from the business perspective, we aim to showcase a larger-than-life experience of our products to consumers. Using this we will strengthen our omni-channel presence by amalgamating online with offline medium effectively,” said Puspen Maity, chief executive officer of TechnoSport.

The company also plans to foray into West and North India in FY26.

Founded in 2015, Technosport provides a variety of products, including t-shirts, track pants, jackets, vests, sweatshirts, and innerwear, typically priced between Rs 200 and Rs 700. The brand is present in over 15 states and maintains more than 5,000 retailer touchpoints.

In May this year, the apparel retailer raised Rs 175 crore from A91 partners. Read more about it here.