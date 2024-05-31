Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Finance and FundingIn Focus

Sportswear brand Technosport raises Rs 175 cr from A91 partners

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
172
0
Sunil Jhunjhunwala and Puspen Maity
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Technosport plans to use the capital to enhance capabilities, digital brand building, marketing

New Delhi: Tiruppur-based sportswear brand Technosport has raised Rs 175 crore from A91 partners, a release by the company said on Friday.

With the fresh capital, TechnoSport plans to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, focus on digital brand building, and amplify its marketing activities, the release added.

“With this support, we are poised to scale our operations, enhance our product offerings, significantly increase our user base, drive brand building, and propel our digital acceleration efforts, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation in the sports technology industry,” said Puspen Maity, chief executive officer (CEO), TechnoSport.

With a network spanning 15 states and over 5,000 active retailer touchpoints, TechnoSport has maintained an average growth rate of between 30% and 40% and aims to capture 10% of the Indian Activewear Market.

Established in the year 2015, Technosport offers products like t-shirts, track pants, jackets, vests, sweatshirts, and innerwear in the range between Rs 200 and Rs 700 on average.

Established in 2018, A91 Partners is a homegrown investment firm firmly entrenched in India’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. Specializing in late venture and early growth investments, A91 focuses its investments on key sectors such as consumer, healthcare, technology, and financial services. Its portfolio includes leading brands like Sugar Cosmetics, Atomberg, Digit Insurance, HealthKart, La Renon, Exotel, Giva, Blue Tokai Coffee and Paper Boat, among others.

Latest News
Latest NewsIndiaretailing Bureau -

Ryze Nicotine Gums partners with e-comm specialist firm 100 Days to enter India

In India, Ryze will be launching its nicotine gums in flavours that suit the Indian palette such as mint,...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.